Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 10,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.53M, down from 75,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 11.19 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Genesee Wyoming Inc (GWR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 21,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $151.47 million, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Genesee Wyoming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 215,570 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

State Street Corp, which manages about $1302.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 20,850 shares to 310,326 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 258,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Northstar Cr Real Est.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GWR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 50.25 million shares or 4.08% less from 52.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 5,110 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,392 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 16,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorp has 4,854 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.08% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 17,867 shares. Df Dent & holds 1.42% or 753,323 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 35,519 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 266,840 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Guyasuta Invest has 0.12% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 12,839 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 367,519 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 12,075 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 180,639 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.04 million activity. 3,429 shares were sold by Brown David A, worth $301,683. Gallagher Timothy J sold $362,208 worth of stock. Another trade for 11,467 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by HELLMANN JOHN C. 2,106 shares were sold by Fergus Allison M, worth $185,328 on Monday, August 20.

Among 15 analysts covering Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) on Monday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) rating on Friday, December 4. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $63 target. The stock of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) on Thursday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, September 29. The stock of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, November 2. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 29 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GWR’s profit will be $53.03M for 19.87 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.83% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of stock. Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 4. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,369 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 59,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.68 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.