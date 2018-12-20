Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $820,000, down from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.72 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 37.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,498 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94 million, up from 14,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 49,059 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $260 activity. 500 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) shares with value of $50,405 were bought by HOLDER JOHN R.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $87.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 10,378 shares to 47,830 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 14,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in January 19 Calls On Efx Us (Call) (NYSE:EFX).

Among 13 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 21 with “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, December 14 with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained the shares of GPC in report on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating. BB&T Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 15 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 15 report. On Thursday, July 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Gabellu & Co. to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, July 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold GPC shares while 198 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 113.63 million shares or 5.34% more from 107.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 39 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg accumulated 0.05% or 480,690 shares. Bank Of The West reported 3,486 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.21% or 43,300 shares. Old Republic reported 1.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bangor Retail Bank invested in 0.09% or 4,772 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 223,374 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,220 shares. Old Dominion Cap holds 11,260 shares. Marco Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Citigroup has 141,907 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 49,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Korea Investment Corporation reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.21M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 576,088 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh accumulated 36,356 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 22,857 shares stake. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 90,571 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 20,351 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thompson Mngmt Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 115,263 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenwood Gearhart invested 1.78% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Homrich Berg has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Notis holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 31,850 shares. National Asset Inc owns 11,985 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lincluden Management Limited holds 76,920 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division holds 32,770 shares.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by Evercore. Nomura maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, November 5. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 15 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $44 target. On Tuesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, July 23 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by William Blair given on Friday, September 15.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $948.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 31,228 shares to 419,073 shares, valued at $72.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).