Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 1259.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.37 million, up from 91,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 34.40 million shares traded or 66.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 0.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 801,350 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.65M, down from 806,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 840,649 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Ltd reported 210 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 235,050 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0% or 4,262 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc has 35,156 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust reported 1,733 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Callahan Advisors Lc invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.16M shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 152,140 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.64% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company invested in 140 shares. Wesbanco State Bank invested in 221,189 shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp Com (NYSE:SEM) by 25,225 shares to 13,220 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 9,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,185 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, September 10, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. FBR Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, December 17. FBR Capital has “Mkt Perform” rating and $41 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, June 23 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, March 16. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, June 14 report. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. On Sunday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $260 activity. 512 shares valued at $50,145 were sold by Neill James R on Thursday, July 26.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 17.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.12 per share. GPC’s profit will be $193.72 million for 17.95 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globaltrans Investment Plc by 51,369 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY).

Among 13 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GPC in report on Tuesday, October 20 with “Sector Perform” rating. Gabelli upgraded Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) rating on Tuesday, October 20. Gabelli has “Buy” rating and $102 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GPC in report on Thursday, April 20 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, September 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Gabellu & Co.. Bank of America maintained the shares of GPC in report on Wednesday, February 21 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold GPC shares while 198 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 113.63 million shares or 5.34% more from 107.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.49% stake. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Clean Yield holds 1.4% or 35,273 shares. Sageworth Trust stated it has 3,250 shares. Bridges Invest Inc accumulated 0.06% or 11,530 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.4% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cullen Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.94% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 801,350 shares. Creative Planning reported 13,610 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 69,241 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com holds 2,390 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Private Trust Na stated it has 2,457 shares. Haverford Tru reported 339,532 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 180,588 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl reported 9,500 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.