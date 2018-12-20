Geode Capital Management Increased Scansource (SCSC) Holding; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Lear (LEA)

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Scansource Inc (SCSC) stake by 5.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 16,054 shares as Scansource Inc (SCSC)’s stock declined 10.45%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 324,384 shares with $12.94 million value, up from 308,330 last quarter. Scansource Inc now has $890.89M valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 60,487 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has risen 5.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership

Among 9 analysts covering Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Lear Corp had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 12 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 31 to “Overweight”. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 25. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LEA in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LEA in report on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26. See Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

11/12/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $178 Initiates Coverage On

04/12/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $166 Initiates Coverage On

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $214 New Target: $186 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150 New Target: $145 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $234 New Target: $214 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $195 Upgrade

19/09/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $185 New Target: $150 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $209 New Target: $214 Upgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $243 New Target: $234 Maintain

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 6.14 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 466,095 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor)

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear: Enjoy The Smooth Ride – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $119,156 activity. 79 shares were sold by MALLETT CONRAD L JR, worth $12,538 on Monday, September 10. Bott Richard Harold sold $106,618 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 70 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 56,221 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com invested in 19,609 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt And Inc has invested 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Citigroup holds 0.02% or 151,210 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 10,442 shares stake. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,357 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 47,309 shares. Principal Gru Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 448,203 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). At State Bank has 0.09% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cetera Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 4,388 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 1,985 are held by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Moreover, First Citizens National Bank & Tru Com has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) stake by 44,234 shares to 5.40 million valued at $67.73M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) stake by 35,348 shares and now owns 560,867 shares. Janus Henderson Group Plc was reduced too.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. $26,400 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was sold by Lyons Gerald. $1.09 million worth of stock was sold by BAUR MICHAEL L on Friday, November 9. WHITCHURCH CHARLES R also sold $239,400 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) on Friday, November 9. $86,100 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was sold by GRAINGER MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold SCSC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.91 million shares or 0.21% less from 23.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.22M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 5,891 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 313 shares. Mason Street Advsrs has 7,584 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.03% or 39,503 shares in its portfolio. Prudential reported 201,587 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 10,819 shares. 957 are held by Pnc Svcs Gru. Vanguard Gru reported 2.61 million shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Schwab Charles Inv holds 0.01% or 401,817 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 206,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp owns 28,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “ScanSource to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference – Press Release – Digital Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ScanSource: Still Skeptical, Still Not Short – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is ScanSource (SCSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2018 : HPE, HRB, BOX, PSEC, SCSC, NCS, SCVL, OOMA, YRD, LCI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Harmonic, ScanSource, Clean Energy Fuels, American Software, Diplomat Pharmacy, and Quidel â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 09, 2018.