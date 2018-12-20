Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) stake by 1.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 4,973 shares as Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 369,710 shares with $99.80M value, down from 374,683 last quarter. Adobe Sys Inc now has $109.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $224.11. About 230,417 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

ENWAVE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) had a decrease of 1.53% in short interest. NWVCF’s SI was 32,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.53% from 32,600 shares previously. With 45,100 avg volume, 1 days are for ENWAVE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)’s short sellers to cover NWVCF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.66% or $0.0566 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0562. About shares traded. EnWave Corporation (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. 75 shares valued at $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. 2,945 shares valued at $746,558 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, June 20. Rencher Bradley had sold 12,000 shares worth $2.94M. Shares for $2.73 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Ag owns 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 33,664 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman Brock Ltd has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vontobel Asset Mgmt owns 114,063 shares. Barrett Asset Lc holds 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6,945 shares. Family Trust stated it has 44.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). De Burlo Gp Inc holds 64,300 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Ca holds 424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 28,948 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Contravisory Inv Management invested in 79 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Capital Investment Svcs Of America invested in 3.17% or 78,168 shares. City Holdg Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 195 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Guggenheim. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 14. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, December 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform”.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Teladoc Health Inc Com stake by 23,940 shares to 1.50M valued at $129.63 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Gaslog Ltd Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GLOG) stake by 61,002 shares and now owns 281,046 shares. Match Group Inc Com was raised too.

Another recent and important EnWave Corporation (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “VIDEO: EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) Rapid Dehydration Technology Application for Cannabis – Midas Letter” on September 17, 2018.