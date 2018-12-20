Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 65.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 7,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,945 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 11,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.08. About 8.34M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 13.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.72 million, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 6.71% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 668,189 shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Element Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 77,631 shares. 43,191 were reported by Argent Trust. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 131,600 shares. 487 are held by Nuwave Invest Ltd Com. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ajo LP has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Harvey Capital Mgmt accumulated 95,095 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Moreover, Middleton Communication Ma has 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Masters Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 100,000 shares. Argentiere Ag stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Vantage Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,227 shares. Factory Mutual reported 557,600 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,133 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 1.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,550 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. As per Wednesday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 3 report. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 2. As per Wednesday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 13 by Argus Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 6.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.83 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Royal Gold Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by National Bank Canada. The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) earned “Outperform” rating by National Bank Canada on Wednesday, July 6. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by IBC given on Friday, January 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by FBR Capital. On Monday, March 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. On Wednesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27M for 60.23 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 3 sales for $2.52 million activity. Shares for $1.90 million were sold by JENSEN TONY A. Shares for $154,360 were bought by Sokalsky Jamie C. 500 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shares with value of $39,055 were bought by Veenman Sybil E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0% or 28 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Inc reported 6,050 shares. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Limited stated it has 165,000 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 5,325 are held by Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 10,250 shares. Smith Moore & Com reported 0.11% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 5,683 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 17,737 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 1,000 shares. Toth Finance Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $127.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 325,000 shares to 675,000 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.