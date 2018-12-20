North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 78.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 12,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.54M, up from 15,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 40.09M shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – FB: RAMPING UP FACT-CHECKING TO FIGHT FALSE NEWS ON ELECTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS CONFIRMING THAT IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION INTO THESE PRACTICES; 02/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Aims for Tighter Integration with the Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST COMPLETELY CHANGE THE WAY IT REQUESTS USERS’ PERMISSION TO USE THEIR DATA

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 11.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 6,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,394 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.89 million, down from 57,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.21 million shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Inc holds 26,566 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 47,020 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 66,048 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Lc has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cryder Partners Llp invested in 556,573 shares or 14.08% of the stock. United Asset Strategies holds 0.27% or 7,066 shares. Kwmg Limited owns 590 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,237 shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,300 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,943 shares. Carlson Mgmt holds 2,042 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 34,000 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 488,893 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 3 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, April 28. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, April 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, July 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Credit Suisse. Axiom Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, April 4. Axiom Capital has “Buy” rating and $150 target. As per Friday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3,307 shares to 17,583 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harbor Intl Fd (HAINX) by 191,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,821 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.66M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Stretch Colin sold $113,678. Shares for $6.33 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. 10,000 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $2.00M. Shares for $10.77M were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Wednesday, August 29. Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,112 shares worth $290,400.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP reported 48,441 shares. Grassi Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,762 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Oak Associate Limited Oh stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,325 shares. 8,735 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 203,200 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 6,570 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 735,606 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.47% or 29,237 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 154,223 are held by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 100,536 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.61% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, May 30. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, October 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 8 by Mizuho. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 27. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 29 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 12 by Berenberg. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 28.