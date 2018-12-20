Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 4,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,580 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.78M, down from 129,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 1.54M shares traded or 32.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 1.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,475 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.95 million, down from 327,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 13.16 million shares traded or 249.33% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 17.79 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 111,737 shares. Haverford Fincl Serv owns 72,443 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.61% or 897,408 shares. Summit Wealth Limited Co holds 1.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 27,915 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dakota Wealth has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 9,595 shares. Haverford Com has 883,004 shares. Connors Investor Serv invested 1.67% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantum Mgmt invested in 9,177 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has invested 2.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Drexel Morgan reported 12,039 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 4,573 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 16 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Thursday, April 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 13. The company was initiated on Thursday, October 8 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 10. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Liberum Capital. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 24 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 28 by Jefferies. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 2 to “Neutral”.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL had sold 3,428 shares worth $465,591.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 20.44 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 35,310 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Lc has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,939 shares. Cardinal Mgmt holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,887 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc owns 1,157 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Florida-based Suncoast Equity has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Assets Investment Management Lc has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 413,492 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 87,567 shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested in 193 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 0.12% or 5,565 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 43,170 shares. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,978 shares.