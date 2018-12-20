Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 97.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,120 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 17.58%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 262 shares with $14,000 value, down from 9,382 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 100 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) stake by 69.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 81,387 shares as Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)’s stock declined 22.58%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 35,068 shares with $1.54M value, down from 116,455 last quarter. Douglas Dynamics Inc now has $788.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 86,977 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 5.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW)

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 9,211 shares to 9,295 valued at $1.21M in 2018Q3. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 4,427 shares and now owns 4,860 shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. E*TRADE Financial had 20 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, November 16. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $59 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $77 target in Friday, July 20 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 30 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 8 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 9.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 60.94% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $261.83 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 21,461 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 119 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In stated it has 15,529 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co owns 1.34 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 654,080 shares. National Pension Ser invested in 0.06% or 300,250 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.37% or 1.09 million shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,325 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0.15% or 685,826 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 144,175 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.61% or 575,369 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 7,400 shares stake. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited reported 4,417 shares stake. Moreover, Bremer Tru Natl Association has 0.41% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 30,830 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Shares for $226,791 were bought by Healy James P on Tuesday, December 11. $516,735 worth of stock was bought by Pizzi Michael A. on Friday, November 2. WEINREICH JOSHUA had bought 5,725 shares worth $299,588 on Tuesday, November 6. 1,943 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $100,072 were bought by Simonich Brent. The insider LAWSON RODGER A bought 10,000 shares worth $512,650.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity. $1.12 million worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) shares were sold by Janik James L. On Friday, August 17 Sievert Jonathon P. sold $51,960 worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 1,200 shares. Young Robert J had bought 1,165 shares worth $40,775 on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 11 investors sold PLOW shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 10.36% less from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 70,600 shares. 14,663 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Blackrock accumulated 1.57 million shares. 230,488 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Gru holds 0% or 14,736 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 10,556 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Duncker Streett & Co stated it has 345 shares. Capital Ww Invsts stated it has 1.30 million shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.01% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 11,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc stated it has 35,068 shares.