Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 76.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 5,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,849 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 6,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 1.36 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Glenview State Bank Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,308 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.18 million, down from 58,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 1.13 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, September 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, January 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 30. Cowen & Co maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Thursday, January 28. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $56 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Nomura. BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 4 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, October 24. On Wednesday, September 9 the stock rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy”.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. Another trade for 16,088 shares valued at $1.51M was made by Flessner Kyle M on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.51% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.12M shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 51,177 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory owns 0.48% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.59M shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc owns 12,162 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 35,335 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.51M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oppenheimer Co invested in 97,444 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Citigroup reported 1.16 million shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 58,328 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advsr Limited Lc has 60 shares. Bristol John W & Communication stated it has 2.73% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,339 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks Still Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Tech Stocks That Pay Bigger Dividends Than Apple Does – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Boosts Market Share With New Converters – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Anticipate 16% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of SPYG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $334.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,779 shares to 86,766 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,508 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 324 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 396 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 1.07% or 27,628 shares. 28,797 are owned by Charles Schwab Advisory. Usca Ria Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 11,243 shares. Roosevelt Investment holds 0.02% or 2,052 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 5,929 shares. Abner Herrman Brock invested 2.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc holds 1.52% or 215,324 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 83,210 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.68 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 14,500 shares. Viking Fund Management owns 29,500 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.66 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. $2.26 million worth of stock was sold by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31. $1.29 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Khan Mehmood sold $18.53 million worth of stock.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/15/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MA, PEP, KO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Acquires SodaStream, Expands Beverage Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Which Beverages Stocks Will Pop? UBS Weigh In On The Sector (PEP)(KO)KDP)(TAP)(SAM)(STZ) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.