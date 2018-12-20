Global Currency Reserve (GCR) rose 0.23% on December 19-20

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $8.99999999999998E-05 or 0.23% trading at $0.04. According to Global Crypto Experts, Global Currency Reserve (GCR) eyes $0.044 target on the road to $0.10121683221367. GCR last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.04635 and low of $0.03991 for December 19-20. The open was $0.03991. About 19 GCR worth $1 traded hands.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is up 11.33% in the last 30 days from $0.03593 per coin. Its down -77.13% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1749 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago GCR traded at $0.1026. GCR has 105.07M coins mined giving it $4.20 million market cap. maximum coins available are . GCR uses algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 28/06/2015.

GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success.

Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all.

Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme.