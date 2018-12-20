Glovista Investments Llc decreased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 27.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glovista Investments Llc sold 143,940 shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Glovista Investments Llc holds 379,456 shares with $1.73M value, down from 523,396 last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $63.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 20.20 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 35.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Pivotal Software Inc Class A (NYSE:PVTL) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. PVTL’s SI was 7.15 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 7.72M shares previously. With 1.61 million avg volume, 4 days are for Pivotal Software Inc Class A (NYSE:PVTL)’s short sellers to cover PVTL’s short positions. The SI to Pivotal Software Inc Class A’s float is 14.71%. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 2.77 million shares traded or 55.60% up from the average. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

More notable recent Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pivotal: Clear Runway For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pivotal Software +2.5% on Q3 beats, upside guide – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pivotal Software, Inc.’s (PVTL) CEO Rob Mee on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pivotal Software 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $1.13B for 14.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ambev (NYSE:ABEV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ambev had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) on Thursday, October 25 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Barclays Capital.

Glovista Investments Llc increased Ishares Tr (MCHI) stake by 105,233 shares to 727,998 valued at $43.67M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Inc (ECH) stake by 56,751 shares and now owns 93,479 shares. Ishares Inc was raised too.