Ht Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ht Partners Llc bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81M, up from 8,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ht Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 7.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 19.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 53,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47 million, down from 269,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 652,993 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Ht Partners Llc, which manages about $345.80 million and $251.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 85,392 shares to 103,832 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 3,643 shares worth $536,638 on Thursday, December 13. On Monday, December 3 the insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. MULCAHY ANNE M also bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.13M shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loudon Management Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 287,777 are held by Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Company Delaware. Grand Jean Cap Inc owns 5,146 shares. Greystone Managed Inc reported 22,325 shares. White Pine Company invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ycg Limited Liability Corp reported 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Heritage Management Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 178,581 shares. Foster & Motley has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Condor Cap Mgmt stated it has 119,394 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital Inc reported 905,976 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Ltd Co Ca invested in 2,333 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 111,963 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 999 shares. Janney Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Fiduciary Trust holds 3,400 shares. Miles Capital Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 2,243 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 555 shares. Covington Cap accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 11,545 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 185,673 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Scout, Missouri-based fund reported 91,378 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.35 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 262,412 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 5,912 shares. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $497.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 15,313 shares to 35,313 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

