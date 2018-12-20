Techne Corp (TECH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 122 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 142 sold and decreased positions in Techne Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 34.66 million shares, down from 37.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Techne Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 112 Increased: 70 New Position: 52.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 10.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 14,523 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock rose 9.96%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 155,574 shares with $12.45 million value, up from 141,051 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $62.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 2.21M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, November 5. The company was maintained on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. Barclays Capital maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Monday, November 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil.

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 6,803 shares to 51,334 valued at $19.09 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 4,113 shares and now owns 199,618 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy braces for weekend winter snowstorm – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “â€˜Iconicâ€™ former Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers dies – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “DUK Benefits From Confident Consumers and Low Interest Rates – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Marriott International, Duke Energy, ImmunoGen, Newell Brands, Vail Resorts, and Fiserv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Assets Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 11,711 are held by Numerixs Investment Techs. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Meyer Handelman reported 156,602 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.23% stake. Aviva Public Lc invested in 342,038 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 3,905 are held by Coastline Communication. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Naples Advsrs Limited has 8,749 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 84,233 shares. Virginia-based Davenport And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 19,088 shares. 260,527 were accumulated by Guggenheim Llc. Covington Mngmt holds 10,773 shares. 2,008 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Of America.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation for 157,557 shares. 12 West Capital Management Lp owns 291,212 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Capital Management Llc has 3.83% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The New York-based Stone Run Capital Llc has invested 3.3% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.17 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TECH’s profit will be $37.01 million for 36.54 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy This Tech Fund Before Dec. 31 (and get a 9.3% dividend) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Tech Data (TECD) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “UK watchdog says Big Tech pose biggest threat to banks – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook might be the JPMorgan of the tech world – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Tech ETFs to Ride on Oracle’s Solid Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.