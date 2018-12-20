Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 35,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 198,186 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.12 million, down from 233,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 335,078 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has declined 22.74% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith Looks to Sell Off Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 05/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Joins Wright’s Media Growing Client Roster; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – APPROXIMATELY 200 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEIR POSITIONS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED; 18/03/2018 – Meredith to Cut Up to 300 Jobs; 09/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.545 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions Will Now Be Known As “Four M Studios”; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith staffers call out lack of diversity; 04/05/2018 – People en Español names the 50 Most Beautiful Hispanic Celebrities of 2018

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 177.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 3,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $818,000, up from 1,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $144.63. About 1.51 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $896.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,112 shares to 44,206 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 19,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MDP’s profit will be $63.04 million for 8.91 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Meredith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 527.27% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meredith Corporation had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded the shares of MDP in report on Monday, September 21 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, December 1. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 30 report. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Gabelli upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report. Jefferies upgraded Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) on Tuesday, November 28 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) rating on Monday, September 11. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $60.0 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 31 by Gabelli.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold MDP shares while 62 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 1.45% less from 45.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited invested in 997,923 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com stated it has 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc holds 7,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 79,188 shares. Hg Vora Management Limited holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 750,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.04M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 4,721 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd. 7,386 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Price Michael F stated it has 358,200 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $411,871 activity. 6,011 shares were sold by ZIESER JOHN S, worth $351,145.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Is Junior Bridgeman the right man to lead a Sports Illustrated turnaround? – Louisville Business First” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Koch Industries division invests $500 million in Getty Images – Wichita Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Travel + Leisure Announces The 50 Best Places To Travel In 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Meredith’s Health Magazine Reveals New Look In January/February Issue – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reuters: Bridgeman in the lead to buy Sports Illustrated from Meredith Corp. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $643.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 22,857 shares to 826,625 shares, valued at $123.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,911 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere & Company: High-Quality Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Trades Higher Despite Q4 Miss – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TLRY, AGEN and AU among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. William Blair upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by TheStreet given on Thursday, September 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, August 24 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 1. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 3, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 20. Societe Generale initiated Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, November 16 with “Hold” rating.