Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 118 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 94 sold and decreased stock positions in Gulfport Energy Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 165.39 million shares, up from 155.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gulfport Energy Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 73 Increased: 78 New Position: 40.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 30.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 2,545 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock declined 12.19%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 10,778 shares with $3.04M value, up from 8,233 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.05. About 514,835 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oslo Asset Management As holds 8.34% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation for 3.02 million shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 7.98 million shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 2.98% invested in the company for 705,200 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Llc has invested 2.45% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.04 million shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 2.78 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy: Higher Risk, Higher Reward – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 11, 2018 : GPOR, GE, YELP, V, BAC, CMCSA, WFC, AAPL, QQQ, T, SIRI, XEL – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPOR, GLNG, UVV – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp (YELP) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $77.94M for 3.92 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.16% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 4.02M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has declined 22.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%

Among 9 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 14 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $245 target in Friday, August 24 report. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, August 20. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $278 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 7. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 9 by William O’Neil \u0026 Co. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,186 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Fjarde Ap reported 16,202 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 306 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 22,653 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 5,950 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.24% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Efg Asset (Americas) holds 2.11% or 26,147 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.49% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 326,107 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Biondo Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 18,250 are owned by Westwood Management Il. Oppenheimer Com owns 2,722 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership holds 38,230 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Ulta Beauty? The Street Debates (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc., 36.4% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.4% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 4,215 shares to 74,000 valued at $14.90 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) stake by 56,557 shares and now owns 580,582 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $21.15 million activity. Nagler Lorna sold $552,383 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Thursday, September 6. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Eck Dennis K sold $10.05M. Halligan Catherine Ann also sold $36,313 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares.