Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 79.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 41,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,935 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $112,000, down from 52,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 9.22M shares traded. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 1.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 5,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 335,267 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.35 million, down from 340,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 55,458 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 25.95% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

More news for Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “CIBC Transfers Coverage on Goldcorp Inc (G:CN) (GG), Downgrades to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Goldcorp announces first gold at PeÃ±asquito’s pyrite leach project – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 29, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 22 analysts covering Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Goldcorp Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 12 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $13.50 target in Friday, February 26 report. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, September 14 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $17 target in Thursday, March 16 report. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 11. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Scotia Capital. Jefferies maintained Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) rating on Thursday, July 14. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $20 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of GG in report on Thursday, June 15 with “Market Perform” rating.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $416.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 8,626 shares to 97,229 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Mtge Investment by 14,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. GG’s profit will be $26.20 million for 79.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Goldcorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. RLI’s profit will be $22.24M for 33.80 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 2.54 million shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $9.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 95,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (Prn).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $593,138 activity.

Among 6 analysts covering RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RLI Corporation had 29 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 20 to “Sector Perform”. FBR Capital maintained RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) on Monday, August 3 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. The stock of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, July 20. The stock of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, May 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 21. The stock of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 26. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of RLI in report on Friday, October 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, October 18.