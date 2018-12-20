Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.72 million, up from 18,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.25. About 5.32M shares traded or 40.68% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 07/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS REPORTS OF HIS PENDING RETIREMENT ARE ‘MORE OF A WISHFUL THOUGHT’; 24/05/2018 – AI Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) by 400.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 2.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $136.65 million, up from 595,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 6.61 million shares traded or 33.72% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 79,824 shares to 256,933 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orbotech Ltd. Ord (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 116,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,057 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

