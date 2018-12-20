Grace & White Inc increased Textainer Group Holdings Ltdsh (TGH) stake by 43.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grace & White Inc acquired 75,759 shares as Textainer Group Holdings Ltdsh (TGH)’s stock declined 28.50%. The Grace & White Inc holds 249,814 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 174,055 last quarter. Textainer Group Holdings Ltdsh now has $562.92M valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 122,376 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 53.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group

NORONT RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NOSOF) had an increase of 1180% in short interest. NOSOF’s SI was 6,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1180% from 500 shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 1 days are for NORONT RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NOSOF)’s short sellers to cover NOSOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.169 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company has market cap of $67.92 million. The firm explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

More notable recent Noront Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NOSOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ion Beam Applications S.A. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ALFA FINANCIAL SOFT ORD 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sears Capital Structure Creates Arbitrage Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2018. More interesting news about Noront Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NOSOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSL Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Grace & White Inc decreased Callaway Golf Co Com (NYSE:ELY) stake by 34,150 shares to 399,184 valued at $9.70 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Heska Corp Com Restrc New (NASDAQ:HSKA) stake by 6,303 shares and now owns 57,485 shares. Csw Industrials Inc Com was reduced too.