Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (Call) (GRA) by 60% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.58M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 1.08 million shares traded or 45.65% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Cl B (UHS) by 2.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 142,820 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.26M, down from 146,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Universal Health Services Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 1.20 million shares traded or 48.97% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS)

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $2 per share. UHS’s profit will be $214.05M for 12.51 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 2,011 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4,025 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Co reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,100 shares. Westpac holds 66,826 shares. Signaturefd Limited owns 681 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Marshall Wace Llp has 9,488 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 29,249 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Massachusetts-based Impact Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Citigroup Inc reported 43,247 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Tarbox Family Office invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GWU Hospital deal to oversee UMC’s replacement may be imploding – Washington Business Journal” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GWU Hospital could get expedited new tower in Foggy Bottom from its deal to operate Ward 8 hospital – Washington Business Journal” published on November 21, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Goldman Sachs Takes Action on Pharma Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “D.C. Council postpones vote on GWU Hospital expansion bill – Washington Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waiting on the Obamacare ruling in Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Universal Health Services Inc. had 74 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Outperform” on Monday, June 13. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of UHS in report on Monday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 9 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 17. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 18. Citigroup upgraded the shares of UHS in report on Tuesday, December 12 to “Buy” rating.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $42.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 15,617 shares to 80,817 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Nv Shs Euro (NASDAQ:MYL).

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $92.36 million activity.

Among 17 analysts covering W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. W. R. Grace & Co had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 3 by Tigress Financial. The stock of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 1 by Seaport Global Securities. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. Jefferies upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Wednesday, May 16 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, June 16 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of GRA in report on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, November 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold GRA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.20 million shares or 1.03% more from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 53,229 shares. S Muoio Lc has invested 0.1% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Caxton LP has invested 0.07% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 8,171 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. 40 North Mgmt Lc reported 6.66M shares or 54.89% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Ltd Com holds 0.35% or 275,908 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 350,049 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 8,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 196,000 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has 22,941 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gates Management has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.09% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fmr Limited Co owns 409,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 51,649 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has invested 0.09% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 65,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.