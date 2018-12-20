Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 99.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 97,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73,000, down from 98,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $99.08. About 2.61 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 19.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 76,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 460,698 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.01M, up from 384,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 872,932 shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 34.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada accumulated 1,100 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Gradient Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Summit Secs Group Ltd holds 0.17% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. 15,959 were reported by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. 2,334 are held by Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc. Fincl Counselors invested in 21,485 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 30,600 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp holds 0% or 44,093 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Iberiabank Corp owns 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,947 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has invested 0.11% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 2,259 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Choate Inv Advisors reported 10,957 shares stake.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $32.20 million activity. LEE EUGENE I JR sold $6.84M worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Wednesday, September 26. Another trade for 38,323 shares valued at $4.15M was made by GEORGE DAVID C on Tuesday, June 26. $1.16M worth of stock was sold by Cardenas Ricardo on Monday, June 25. On Monday, June 25 the insider Kiernan Daniel J. sold $644,264. Milanes Douglas J. sold 2,186 shares worth $242,778.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,326 shares to 12,911 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (REET) by 43,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.67 million shares to 7.99 million shares, valued at $544.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 153,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,035 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Prn).