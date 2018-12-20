Graft Blockchain (GRFT) declined to $0.0065638542 in 24 hours

Graft Blockchain (GRFT) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000226339799999999 or -3.33% trading at $0.0065638542. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Graft Blockchain (GRFT) eyes $0.00722023962 target on the road to $0.0111813162001547. GRFT last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.006790194 and low of $0.006412961 for December 19-20. The open was $0.006790194.

Graft Blockchain (GRFT) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -30.49% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.009443 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago GRFT traded at $0.00 (non existent). Graft Blockchain maximum coins available are 1.84B. GRFT uses CryptoNight algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 24/08/2017.

A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale.

The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities.

