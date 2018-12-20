Hill-rom Holdings Inc (HRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.12, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 128 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 118 reduced and sold equity positions in Hill-rom Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 53.66 million shares, down from 54.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hill-rom Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 99 Increased: 88 New Position: 40.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 1.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 4,500 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock declined 21.53%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 250,300 shares with $18.53M value, up from 245,800 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $8.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 737,241 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 81,300 shares to 68,668 valued at $1.64 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 176,530 shares and now owns 3.21 million shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) was reduced too.

More news for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Liberty Global, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Platinum Group Metals, Asure Software, Oragenics, and MGE Energy Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “New Oriental Education & Technology +3% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 24, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 4 analysts covering New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Oriental Education had 4 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) on Thursday, November 1 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of EDU in report on Tuesday, October 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy”.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for 807,760 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. owns 31,025 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 1.93% invested in the company for 447,256 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.89% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 164,992 shares.

The stock decreased 3.85% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.69. About 689,495 shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) has risen 12.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. HRC’s profit will be $65.94M for 22.11 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hill-Rom announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hill-Rom and EarlySense launches patient monitoring technology for Centrella Smart+ Beds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.