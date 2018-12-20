National Instruments Corp (NATI) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.54, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 134 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 77 decreased and sold stakes in National Instruments Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 97.39 million shares, down from 98.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding National Instruments Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 63 Increased: 91 New Position: 43.

Tikvah Management Llc holds 6.98% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation for 483,455 shares. Bares Capital Management Inc. owns 4.32 million shares or 5.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry & Co has 3.84% invested in the company for 471,022 shares. The New York-based Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc has invested 3.82% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.15 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 496,144 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NATI) has risen 10.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems

National Instruments Corporation designs, makes, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers. It has a 79.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides software products, such as NI TestStand to test and measure applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand software to configure real-time testing applications; NI DIAdem, which provides users configuration technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools; NI InsightCM Enterprise for monitoring critical and ancillary rotating equipment; and NI Multisim circuit design software.

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.35 per share. NATI’s profit will be $64.89 million for 22.62 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.64% EPS growth.