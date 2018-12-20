First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 10.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 25,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 279,727 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.15 million, up from 253,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 18 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 6.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 21,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,223 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.99M, down from 345,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 3.96M shares traded or 41.93% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.62 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 121 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 169.38 million shares or 5.94% less from 180.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw & Com has 679,176 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 316,808 shares. Girard Prtnrs reported 40 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 33,642 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 336,360 are owned by Van Eck Associate. Gam Ag reported 17,184 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Raymond James Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Mackenzie invested in 0.03% or 351,950 shares. Md Sass Inc has invested 0.17% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Signaturefd Limited has 22 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 6,150 shares.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teradyne (TER) Down 7.7% Since Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teradyne to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Teradyne (TER) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Celanese (CE) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,306 shares to 31,612 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 5,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TER’s profit will be $89.62 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Teradyne had 60 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 30. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 5. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Thursday, December 17 to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. Needham maintained Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) rating on Friday, April 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $40 target. Craig Hallum upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Craig Hallum.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 1.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0% or 318 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,032 shares stake. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 48,643 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 20.06 million shares. Moreover, Farmers has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,459 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 52,251 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 6,825 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Inc has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sumitomo Life Insurance Com has 0.45% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 51,567 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 3.76M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.87% or 66,382 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 6,915 shares. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 1.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 15, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, November 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 28 by Rosenblatt. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 24. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 13 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. 18,323 shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R, worth $1.10M on Monday, December 3. ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 789 shares worth $44,618.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $771.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,348 shares to 268,683 shares, valued at $30.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,963 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NOK,IQ,QCOM,NXPI – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 855 for 5G phones – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The Market Is Right About Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 “Internet of Things” Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Qualcomm’s Dividend Safe? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.