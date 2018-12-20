Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 41.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 495,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.77 million, up from 350,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 2.10M shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 32.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 8,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,782 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66 million, down from 26,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 2.57 million shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.53M for 16.48 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, September 15 by Robert W. Baird. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, October 24. Sterne Agee CRT upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. As per Monday, April 25, the company rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital. Canaccord Genuity initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. On Tuesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation Announces Company Name for Jeanswear Business Following Planned Separation: Kontoor Brands, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 10,600 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 12.31% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 9.03M shares stake. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.07% or 1.01 million shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs has invested 0.3% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Macquarie Group Ltd has 70,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 2,729 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,982 shares. Alabama-based First Fin Natl Bank has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Plante Moran Ltd Liability has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.14% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 14,095 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 45,702 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 225,941 shares. Boltwood Cap Management has invested 0.82% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $11.04 million activity. 29,544 shares were sold by Roe Scott A., worth $2.74 million. $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by Carucci Richard. Another trade for 69,357 shares valued at $6.45 million was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. $404,580 worth of stock was sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. On Monday, August 20 the insider McNeill Bryan H sold $2.33 million.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $613.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfrussell 2000 (IWM) by 78,902 shares to 131,297 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfrussell 1000 Value (IWD) by 3,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S P 500 Etfs P 500 Index Fd (IVV).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Show Me The Money – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “STORE Capital Corp: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Scottsdaleâ€™s Old Town Gringos building sold to Opportunity Zone investors – Phoenix Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital: Overpriced And Risky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2018.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $192.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 9,800 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,066 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Among 19 analysts covering Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Store Capital Corporation had 49 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 24. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 23. Wunderlich maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on Tuesday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) rating on Tuesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $28.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 31 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 25, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. The company was initiated on Monday, October 19 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 529,345 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Alphamark Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.37% or 103,721 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability owns 18,475 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 10,716 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 2.53M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 188,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 3,600 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.08% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Anchor Cap Advisors Lc has 1.83% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Driehaus Mgmt Llc has invested 0.2% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 12,205 were accumulated by Magnetar Financial. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 72,139 shares.