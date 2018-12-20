Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp Com Stk (CELG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.48M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 2,212 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 51.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 111,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,707 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.56M, up from 218,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 2.53M shares traded or 29.07% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Sunday, October 15. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, December 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 26. SunTrust maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, October 16. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $156.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Mizuho. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, October 23. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why BeiGene Stock Rose 21.7% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Presents Initial Phase 1/2 Liso-cel Data in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory CLL at ASH 2018 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2018 – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Secures $10M Milestone Payment from Celgene (CELG) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sempra Energy 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Smart People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks. Should You? – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC and Polish Oil & Gas Co. Report Agreement To Export US LNG To Europe – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison: Is The Surge Toward Safety And Income Threatened By Wildfires? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.76 million activity. $554,906 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was sold by MIHALIK TREVOR I. Martin Jeffrey W sold $670,794 worth of stock. 27,300 shares valued at $3.20M were sold by REED DEBRA L on Friday, November 9.

