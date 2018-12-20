Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 3,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82M, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 6.71 million shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, up from 9,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 16.02 million shares traded or 74.97% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 45,218 shares to 4,782 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. The insider ROGERS BRIAN C bought 10,000 shares worth $880,200. CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80 million worth of stock or 15,735 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. $536,638 worth of stock was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, December 13. $5.77M worth of stock was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Shares for $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,765 shares to 108,901 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 76,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,298 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).