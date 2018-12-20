Green Street Investors Llc decreased Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) stake by 16.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 16,300 shares as Regency Ctrs Corp (REG)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 80,800 shares with $5.22M value, down from 97,100 last quarter. Regency Ctrs Corp now has $9.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 2.01M shares traded or 70.50% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) stake by 66.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 29,558 shares as Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR)’s stock declined 52.40%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 14,891 shares with $219,000 value, down from 44,449 last quarter. Spartan Mtrs Inc now has $253.61M valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 211,184 shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 53.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Motors To Reveal New Technology Enhancements To Its Spartan Advanced Protection System® At FDIC International; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Spartan Insurance Company; 25/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS HOLDER & COURT APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.60 – $0.66; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide

Among 4 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Regency Centers had 5 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of REG in report on Friday, December 14 to “Outperform” rating. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 28 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $446,092 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $149,845 was sold by ROTH ALAN TODD. The insider CHANDLER – III DAN M. sold 2,500 shares worth $158,375. $137,872 worth of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) was sold by WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW on Monday, September 10.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. REG’s profit will be $161.31 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 162.11 million shares or 7.05% more from 151.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Andra Ap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares owns 62,151 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Us has 2.65% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 5.26M shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Sector Pension Board holds 0% or 7,946 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & reported 4,831 shares. Brinker holds 0.01% or 5,304 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 10,459 are owned by Qs Limited Liability Corp. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 52,731 shares. Waterfront Capital Ltd accumulated 178,880 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Amer Investment Serv Incorporated owns 3,562 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SPAR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 0.59% more from 22.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Group, Australia-based fund reported 2,586 shares. 1,078 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Captrust Advsrs invested 0.04% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 52,564 shares. Renaissance Limited owns 743,748 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 3,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 100,000 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 267,794 shares. Trellus Mgmt Commerce Lc has invested 0.43% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 61,392 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Prtn Asset Ltd invested in 46,545 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vanguard has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 4,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 69,804 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 58,700 shares to 67,165 valued at $1.82M in 2018Q3. It also upped Coupa Software Inc stake by 66,500 shares and now owns 73,995 shares. On Deck Cap Inc was raised too.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $553,972 activity. The insider Sharman James A. bought $17,004. $182,860 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) was bought by Adams Daryl M. 14,000 Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) shares with value of $104,510 were bought by Clevinger Thomas R. Shares for $146,242 were bought by ROMEO DOMINIC A. MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY bought $110,178 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) on Friday, November 2. 8,287 Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) shares with value of $125,507 were sold by GUILLAUME STEPHEN K.

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $1.41 million for 45.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.47% negative EPS growth.