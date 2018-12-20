Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 66.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,141 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $509,000, down from 12,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 1.33 million shares traded or 18.08% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has risen 18.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 173,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.78M, up from 862,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.69% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.76. About 3.80M shares traded or 121.31% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,805 shares to 151,906 shares, valued at $52.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 132,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. COWARD D SCOTT also sold $174,118 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Sunday, September 30. Another trade for 3,427 shares valued at $201,713 was sold by Carey Thomas D.. Another trade for 2,847 shares valued at $167,574 was made by Zanotti Katherine S on Monday, July 30. On Monday, July 30 Doyle James Edward sold $77,577 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 1,318 shares. $139,675 worth of stock was sold by Fallon John A. on Monday, July 30. 2,468 shares valued at $184,730 were sold by WYZGA MICHAEL S on Tuesday, August 28.

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EXACT Sciences had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Benchmark. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 22 by TH Capital. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, July 17. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 24 by Lake Street. The company was maintained on Friday, October 30 by TH Capital. As per Thursday, February 25, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,825 are held by First Business Fincl. Salem Inv Counselors holds 1,000 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 41,424 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc LP has 220,127 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt invested in 43,826 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 4,334 shares. 27,798 are owned by Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,994 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.31% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stifel has 29,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 110,921 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brown Advisory invested in 36,326 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And, New York-based fund reported 58 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $238.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 32,030 shares to 94,303 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 21,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $10.88 million for 146.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosci (NASDAQ:NBIX), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Neurocrine Biosci had 68 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, July 11 with “Buy”. As per Monday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, June 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 20 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer initiated Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, November 22 with “Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Needham.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $12.47 million activity. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 9,000 shares worth $990,096. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $2.42M worth of stock. On Monday, November 26 POPS RICHARD F sold $376,790 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 4,124 shares. $3.99M worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Thursday, November 8. 15,000 shares were sold by LYONS GARY A, worth $1.72 million.