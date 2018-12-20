Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (Mmm) (MMM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.54 million, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Company (Mmm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 3.27M shares traded or 26.82% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 30.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 7,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,721 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.72M, up from 24,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 1.12 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 78.86% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.86% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina

Since July 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 15 insider sales for $612,338 activity. $532,229 worth of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares were sold by Barlow Jeff D.. Another trade for 943 shares valued at $126,181 was made by COOPERMAN DANIEL on Tuesday, August 14. $458,225 worth of stock was sold by FEDAK CHARLES Z on Monday, November 19. ROMNEY RONNA sold $27,622 worth of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $102,156 were sold by Carruthers Garrey. WOYS JAMES had bought 25,000 shares worth $3.72 million.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.83 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

