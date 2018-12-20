Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 6,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,777 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.56 million, down from 114,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 153,744 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 62.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 31,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $673,000, down from 50,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 32.34M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Analysts Are Behind The Curve – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Days of Big Growth Might Be Over – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Secret Weapon – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple doubles down on U.S. job creation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), FANG Stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mengis Cap owns 42,468 shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 667,206 shares. Bender Robert And Associates owns 131,196 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Com reported 126,819 shares. St Germain D J holds 4.99% or 197,356 shares in its portfolio. Community Serv Gru Limited Co owns 2.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,109 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,775 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2.99% stake. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Inc holds 342,817 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management New York stated it has 21,935 shares. Lvw Limited Com holds 3.47% or 54,758 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 50 shares. Miles Cap holds 2.12% or 11,597 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of stock or 15,652 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 21 report. As per Wednesday, January 6, the company rating was downgraded by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, August 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Friday, September 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, January 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $130.0 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Rosenblatt. On Monday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 14.19 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. 7,636 shares valued at $282,799 were sold by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 4 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 19 report. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by Moffett Nathanson. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4700 target in Thursday, July 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, September 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $405.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 6,711 shares to 76,347 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Prop A Reit by 19,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zuckerman Inv Gru reported 509,976 shares. Jhl Capital Group Inc Lc invested in 1.96% or 350,000 shares. 1.07 million were accumulated by Sei Invests Co. Bbva Compass Comml Bank stated it has 224,965 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Lc accumulated 182,903 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,104 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 216,491 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 11,701 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rmb Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 7,405 shares in its portfolio. Mediatel Prtn holds 86.78% or 5.82M shares in its portfolio. Violich Inc reported 18,431 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Apple’s Higher Content Budget Foil DIS, CMCSA ’19 Plans? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T likely to call home Warner content for new service; shares +1.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominating the home entertainment landscape – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hulu heads for 23M subscribers, celebrates ‘robust’ live TV growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Partners with European Tour, Expands Golf Coverage – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.