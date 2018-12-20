Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 15.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 3,416 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 18,716 shares with $3.19 million value, down from 22,132 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $66.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $186.9. About 405,302 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

OMRON CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:OMRNF) had a decrease of 4.32% in short interest. OMRNF’s SI was 730,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.32% from 763,100 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 152 days are for OMRON CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:OMRNF)’s short sellers to cover OMRNF’s short positions. It closed at $40 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in CME Group, Ambac Financial Group, Erie Indemnity, FuelCell Energy, Hovnanian Enterprises, and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAT, CME, AMG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Day of mourning – which markets are closed? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 20 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.45 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2,125 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 252,816 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 4,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.92% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 223,287 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,684 shares. Odey Asset Gp Limited has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 15,000 shares. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natixis holds 0.25% or 257,842 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests reported 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept accumulated 32,418 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Principal Gru Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, November 5. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 11. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, November 20.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. DUFFY TERRENCE A sold 10,000 shares worth $1.89 million. On Tuesday, July 10 Pietrowicz John W. sold $410,275 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2,500 shares. Shares for $626,039 were sold by Holzrichter Julie on Tuesday, November 6. Bernacchi Jeffrey M. sold 4,976 shares worth $878,762. The insider GEPSMAN MARTIN J sold 300 shares worth $51,689. Another trade for 2,800 shares valued at $513,660 was sold by Carey Charles P. Another trade for 187 shares valued at $35,530 was made by Pankau Ronald A. on Monday, December 10.

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells sensing and control products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.23 billion. The firm operates through Industrial Automation Business; Electronic and Mechanical Components Business; Automotive Electronic Components Business; Social Systems, Solutions, and Service Business; Healthcare Business; and Other Business divisions. It has a 15.67 P/E ratio. The Industrial Automation Business segment offers control equipment for factory automation, including vision and fiber sensors; temperature, programmable, motion, and safety controllers; inverters; servomotors and servo drivers; and switches, safety light curtains, and parallel robots.