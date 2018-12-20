Jana Partners Llc decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jana Partners Llc sold 357,143 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Jana Partners Llc holds 280,560 shares with $9.45M value, down from 637,703 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $49.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 11.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants; 18/04/2018 – GM: Total of 47 Fincl Institutions From 15 Countries Participated in Broadly Syndicated Transaction; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update; 15/03/2018 – GM SEES COMMERCIALIZING CRUISE AV IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-GM banks on low-cost vehicles in Brazil as auto sales rise; 09/04/2018 – GM Korea says it may drop Spark, replace with crossover; 23/04/2018 – GM TO INJECT 500B WON OF EMERGENCY FUNDS INTO KOREA UNIT: DAILY

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 38.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 1,720 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 6,211 shares with $1.40M value, up from 4,491 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $763.49B valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 51,033 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $253 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 20 with “Neutral”. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Rosenblatt. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, November 14. UBS has “Buy” rating and $225 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Friday, November 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pathstone Family Office holds 0.89% or 12,537 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 112,221 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Callan Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.53% or 412,022 shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 112,558 shares stake. Eastern Bank invested in 186,683 shares. 23,000 were reported by Monetta Fincl Service. Associated Banc reported 291,447 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Cap Group Inc stated it has 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 12,928 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Invesco holds 3.44% or 48.39 million shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 36,868 shares.

Jana Partners Llc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 739,052 shares to 989,052 valued at $18.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.32% or 1.25M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fayez Sarofim And owns 6,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl owns 3,602 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 214,111 shares in its portfolio. Advent Capital Mgmt De holds 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 75,070 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs holds 1.41% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 944,132 shares. Kwmg Limited, Kansas-based fund reported 105 shares. Peconic Lc reported 234 shares. First National Tru Com holds 0.03% or 8,791 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 158,215 shares. Guild Investment Management accumulated 1.24% or 36,500 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.13 million shares.

Among 7 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. General Motors had 10 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GM in report on Friday, August 17 with “Overweight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 6. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by UBS.