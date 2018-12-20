Among 4 analysts covering SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SkyWest had 4 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. See SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $62 Initiates Coverage On

31/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $69 New Target: $70 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $75 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Group One Trading Lp increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 221.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 4,712 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock declined 23.51%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 6,844 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 2,132 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $11.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $227.94. About 481,489 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold SkyWest, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 46.54 million shares or 1.32% more from 45.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co holds 47,033 shares. Stifel Financial has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 6,509 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association reported 120,030 shares. United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.1% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 34,899 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp stated it has 52,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests L P owns 64,760 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited owns 270 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 3,623 shares stake. Alps Advsr reported 17,057 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 14 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). 15,431 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Liability. Caxton L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 4,023 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 120,624 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has declined 6.08% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $69; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Net $54.4M; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $103,089 activity. Vais Terry also sold $103,089 worth of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares.

More notable recent SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SkyWest sells ExpressJet to United JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SkyWest (SKYW) November Block Hours Fall, Load Factor Rises – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “SkyWest and United Continental Reach a Deal for ExpressJet – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SkyWest +15% after conference call confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline stocks take flight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. It has a 4.55 P/E ratio. The firm operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold WCG shares while 117 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 12.50% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 195,364 shares stake. Wright Invsts Ser holds 0.78% or 6,675 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Co has invested 0.24% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Rock Springs Cap Management Lp accumulated 235,500 shares. Moreover, Penn Cap Mngmt Com has 1.38% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 38,993 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.64% or 21,867 shares. Sivik Health Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.43% or 30,000 shares. Alphamark Ltd reported 1.14% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 3,168 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 267 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 11,585 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 124,379 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $2.13 million activity. $131,690 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was sold by Michael Yount on Wednesday, November 7. Breon Richard C. sold $599,900 worth of stock. Hakim Anat sold $422,028 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) on Friday, November 30. 1,171 WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) shares with value of $300,184 were bought by Dallas H James. Polen Michael Robert also sold $770,550 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) on Monday, December 3.

Among 8 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Argus Research. The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WCG in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 14. Morgan Stanley maintained WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) rating on Wednesday, September 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $350 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Bank of America.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Barclays Plc (Put) stake by 135,500 shares to 249,400 valued at $2.23M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Carlyle Group LP (Call) stake by 27,700 shares and now owns 88,900 shares. Apptio Inc (Call) was reduced too.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare issues 2019 annual guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CVS-Aetna merger shows signs of approval, a key part of WellCare’s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman bearish on Walgreens Boots Alliance in premarket analyst action; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Takes Action on Pharma Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.