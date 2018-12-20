GrubHub (GRUB) Analyzed By KeyBanc; Grainger W W (GWW)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

New York: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) coverage was started with a Sector Weight rating by investment analysts at KeyBanc. This was shared with investors and clients in a note on Thursday morning.

Grainger W W Inc (GWW) investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio has no change, as only 207 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 256 sold and decreased their positions in Grainger W W Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 41.59 million shares, down from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Grainger W W Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 228 Increased: 127 New Position: 80.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $15.68 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 21.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 EPS, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.62 million for 19.44 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

Mu Investments Co. Ltd. holds 5.57% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. for 24,800 shares. Coho Partners Ltd. owns 454,227 shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 3.38% invested in the company for 23,441 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Management Llc has invested 3.33% in the stock. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 48.54 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

Analysts await GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 48.39% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $14.51M for 113.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by GrubHub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.52% negative EPS growth.