American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 132,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.12 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $605.19M, down from 7.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 17.97M shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,403 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.20 million, down from 81,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.38. About 1.86M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $30.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 9,871 shares to 106,922 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Corson Bradley W, worth $1.26M on Wednesday, September 19. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. 15,850 shares were sold by Verity John R, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, December 11. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. 2,798 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of stock.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.59 million for 13.66 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 46,688 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $134.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 3,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings.