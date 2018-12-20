Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 3,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,222 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, up from 15,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.73M, down from 41,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 164,896 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 23.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “JP MORGAN: What to read, listen to, and visit in 2019 – Business Insider” on November 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/6/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Bank of America Stock Is a Strong Play for Contrarians Today – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers, Costco, JPMorgan And XLU: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 14 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of JPM in report on Tuesday, September 26 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 14 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, February 5. Jefferies maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $10200 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, October 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Credit Agricole. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 6 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornerstone Capital holds 15,077 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Saturna Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Com accumulated 73,876 shares. Benin Mgmt invested in 14,767 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 3.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 459,018 shares. Camarda Advsr Lc owns 854 shares. Wellington Shields Llc reported 28,024 shares. Weybosset Rech Lc holds 0.23% or 3,515 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 572 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ami Investment Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 61,527 shares. Sit Invest Associate reported 537,423 shares stake. Community Trust And Invest has 353,215 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 10.79 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 9.66 million shares. The Ohio-based Beacon Management has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,279 shares to 43,156 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 348,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,814 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform.” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, October 26. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. PiperJaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 22 with “Overweight” rating. Brean Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, October 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, July 6. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, September 26.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $99.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 100,270 shares to 120,120 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 12,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).