Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 12.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 49,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.25 million, up from 391,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 6.97M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 1083.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 45,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,267 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.32 million, up from 4,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $312.94. About 3.47 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies

Among 40 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), 25 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc. had 182 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of OAS in report on Wednesday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. Ladenburg Thalmann reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 13 report. Wunderlich downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Thursday, January 28 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 15. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 10 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, April 19.

Another recent and important Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold OAS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 41,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al holds 53,771 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 385,058 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsr Lc has invested 7.35% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 73,200 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 290,307 shares. Highland Capital Lp invested in 0.04% or 53,000 shares. 2,537 were accumulated by Smith Asset Gru L P. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) accumulated 500 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 149,615 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.12M were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 32,207 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $241,200 activity.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 27 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Bernstein. On Friday, December 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $470.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $400 target in Monday, April 16 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 15. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry by 15,445 shares to 141,796 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys (NYSE:ACC).