Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 35.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 24,160 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock declined 21.53%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 92,460 shares with $6.84M value, up from 68,300 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $8.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 1.15M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEPT) had a decrease of 6.19% in short interest. NEPT’s SI was 4.10 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.19% from 4.37 million shares previously. With 864,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s short sellers to cover NEPT’s short positions. The SI to Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 7.55%. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 412,434 shares traded. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has risen 104.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NEPT News: 14/05/2018 – NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES LTD NMS.AX – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 17.34 PCT TO $67.7 MLN; 18/05/2018 – G NEPTUNE BHD GNET.KL – APPOINTS HAJI MOHD AMRAN BIN WAHID AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Neptune Dash Provides Update on lncubation of Neptune Stake, Dash Masternode Operations and Announces OTC Trading Symbol; 23/04/2018 – Neptune Plans to Sell Inaugural High-Yield Bonds in U.S., Europe; 20/05/2018 – WORLEYPARSONS LTD – NEPTUNE ENERGY AWARDS OFFSHORE TIE-BACK CONTRACT-WOR.AX; 14/03/2018 – Infra investor sells Neptune transmission stake; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Neptune Aviation Transport Services, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Neptune to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Results Ended March 31, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Neptune Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 14 Days; 20/05/2018 – WORLEYPARSONS SAYS WON NEPTUNE ENERGY AWARDS OFFSHORE CONTRACT

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company has market cap of $214.73 million. The firm develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils.

