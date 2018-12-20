Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 13.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 51,528 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock rose 1.97%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 438,329 shares with $20.73M value, up from 386,801 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $207.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.55% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 7,626 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Weatherford Intl Plc (WFT) stake by 17.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 2.41M shares as Weatherford Intl Plc (WFT)’s stock declined 80.65%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 11.52 million shares with $31.21M value, down from 13.93M last quarter. Weatherford Intl Plc now has $366.64M valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.0228 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3663. About 34.24 million shares traded or 34.42% up from the average. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Names New Director; 26/04/2018 – Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE REVENUE UP VS 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES CASH-FLOW BREAKEVEN IN 2018, POSITIVE IN ’19; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 2.1% Position in Weatherford; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Rev $1.42B; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 21/05/2018 – Weatherford at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 251,693 shares to 1.19 million valued at $79.31M in 2018Q3. It also upped Liberty Latin America Ltd stake by 21,601 shares and now owns 2.63 million shares. Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WFT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 0.88% less from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 10,357 shares. Amer Int Grp has 18,054 shares. Cap International Incorporated Ca holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 254,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 188,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 40,000 shares. 37,805 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Corecommodity Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 438,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hilltop reported 0.01% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Aperio Lc has 244,057 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 1.61 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Weatherford International had 10 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The stock of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, November 16 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Raymond James. Societe Generale downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) on Friday, October 12 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has “Market Underperform” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 to “Sell”.

Analysts await Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Weatherford International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,016 shares to 264,766 valued at $53.30 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,985 shares and now owns 33,675 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ssi Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 13,907 shares. Jacobs Ca has invested 2.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.8% or 208,596 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 0.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 377,828 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research reported 674,426 shares. Biondo Ltd Liability Corporation holds 109,115 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 1.75M shares. Headinvest Llc reported 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 289,750 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stephens Ar owns 0.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 355,651 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates reported 1.11% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 10,270 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 24 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 7 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Intel had 33 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 31 by DZ Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, June 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $55 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Summit Insights Group on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by DZ Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. $102,050 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Thursday, October 25. Shenoy Navin had sold 4,522 shares worth $226,100 on Monday, December 3. The insider McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES had bought 5,117 shares worth $247,155 on Thursday, November 29.