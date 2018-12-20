Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 93.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 36,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,745 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31,000, down from 39,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 219.47M shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 48.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 11,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,490 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.96M, up from 23,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 186 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has declined 1.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT

Among 15 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 39 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, December 4. On Monday, June 27 the stock rating was initiated by Janney Capital with “Sell”. Evercore initiated the shares of GWPH in report on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Bank of America. Roth Capital initiated the shares of GWPH in report on Monday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 3. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,930 shares to 252,220 shares, valued at $48.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,615 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Life holds 225,606 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Gagnon Secs reported 84,257 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com owns 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 79,326 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Inc has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.22% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 167,994 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur. Fundx Investment Group Inc Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 48,666 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 4.34 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 40,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Co has invested 0.94% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Financial Architects reported 73,712 shares. Ww Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 591,914 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept accumulated 54,963 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. 60,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO. 10,000 shares were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, worth $94,800.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 2. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 19 with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of GE in report on Monday, January 22 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Thursday, March 29. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, May 30. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Positive”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus.