Lincoln National Corp (LNC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 201 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 241 reduced and sold their holdings in Lincoln National Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 168.10 million shares, down from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lincoln National Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 204 Increased: 142 New Position: 59.

H.C. Wainwright analyst began coverage on Constellation (CNST) with a $18 price target and “Buy” rating. The price target indicates a potential upside of 241.56% from firm’s last close price.

The stock decreased 10.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 22,327 shares traded. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to report earnings on February, 14. After $-0.81 actual EPS reported by Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Constellation (CNST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Constellation has $21 highest and $19 lowest target. $20’s average target is 279.51% above currents $5.27 stock price. Constellation had 3 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company has market cap of $135.89 million. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and/or hematological malignancies; and CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.98 per share. LNC’s profit will be $476.34M for 5.78 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 3.94 million shares traded or 103.79% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500.

Rr Partners Lp holds 9.27% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation for 1.38 million shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 194,000 shares or 6.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.28% invested in the company for 5.04 million shares. The California-based Poplar Forest Capital Llc has invested 4.26% in the stock. Bloom Tree Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 588,528 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.02 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 5.57 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

