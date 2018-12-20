In a an analyst report issued today, H.C. Wainwright analysts has initiated MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) coverage with a Buy rating, and a $10 PT.

Sempra Energy (SRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 258 funds increased and opened new positions, while 188 sold and trimmed equity positions in Sempra Energy. The funds in our database now own: 229.67 million shares, up from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Sempra Energy in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 154 Increased: 186 New Position: 72.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 251,582 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has risen 13.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study

Among 2 analysts covering MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MEI Pharma has $12 highest and $7 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 350.24% above currents $2.11 stock price. MEI Pharma had 2 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% EPS growth.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $150.05 million. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 12.3% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy for 8.17 million shares. Crow Point Partners Llc owns 305,000 shares or 5.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co Inc has 3.96% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The New York-based Electron Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.67% in the stock. Rare Infrastructure Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 440,857 shares.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 2.53M shares traded or 29.07% up from the average. Sempra Energy (SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. SRE’s profit will be $396.81 million for 19.64 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.18 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.