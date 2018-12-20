Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 864 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,938 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.21M, up from 7,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $8.3 during the last trading session, reaching $360.7. About 827,081 shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 61.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $217,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 2.25 million shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 53.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 5,130 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York has 41,331 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 594 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co invested in 2,425 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 54,167 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 297,177 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 146 shares. John G Ullman holds 0.07% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 38,398 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 70,330 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com reported 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 2,877 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.09% stake.

Among 34 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had 138 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, February 2. Jefferies maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Monday, September 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 31 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 5 by Jefferies. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 24. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 4 report. Northland Capital initiated the shares of REGN in report on Wednesday, July 22 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $74.63 million activity. Sanofi also sold $42.52 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares. $784,524 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares were sold by BROWN MICHAEL S. VAGELOS P ROY sold 74,710 shares worth $24.50 million.

Among 31 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Hain Celestial Group had 101 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 12. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 24 by UBS. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, November 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 30 by Oppenheimer. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 25 by Susquehanna. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 17 by Argus Research. Piper Jaffray downgraded The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Tuesday, February 2 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, September 15 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold HAIN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 0.46% more from 92.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 30,810 shares. 8,000 were reported by Hollencrest Capital Mgmt. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Prentiss Smith & Inc stated it has 155,114 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 14,149 shares. Century Cos reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.84M shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co reported 45,916 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 50,660 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Commerce reported 101,483 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $813.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 316,627 shares to 359,146 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Atomera Inc 00500.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 31.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $29.14M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% EPS growth.