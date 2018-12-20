Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.86 million, up from 71,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.25. About 5.32M shares traded or 40.68% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/05/2018 – Natgas demand outlook most attractive among fossil fuels – Goldman; 24/05/2018 – Goldman’s Rising Stars Told to Chill; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 202.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 60,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,849 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.64M, up from 29,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 18.01M shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $655.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 79,430 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,971 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 21. The company was maintained on Friday, October 16 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, February 5. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 21. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, January 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy” on Monday, August 24.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Company stated it has 199,827 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Ltd accumulated 0.5% or 1.03M shares. Elkhorn Prns LP has invested 1.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Appleton Prtn Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,296 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.4% or 1.19 million shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 18,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 40,865 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.14% or 79,685 shares. 1,546 were reported by Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.64% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lockheed Martin Management has 3,750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap Incorporated reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Capstone Inv Advsrs Llc accumulated 11,173 shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Co owns 1,621 shares. Barr E S Co holds 4.11% or 186,390 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,183 were reported by Shelton Capital Mngmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 145,421 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 94,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.15% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 16,621 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,797 shares. Salem Cap Inc holds 69,775 shares. Amp Invsts reported 246,823 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Piedmont Invest holds 0.12% or 72,063 shares. Duff & Phelps holds 9,350 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Murphy Cap accumulated 6,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Williams Jones & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 5,009 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 25 report. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 20. The company was upgraded on Saturday, September 5 by HSBC. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 20 report. As per Tuesday, January 23, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, June 27. Bernstein maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Raymond James.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was sold by Pope Lawrence J. Brown James S also sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, September 20.