Halliburton (HAL) Received Societe Generale Higher Rating; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Sentiment Is 1.11

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 145 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 131 sold and reduced their equity positions in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 541.62 million shares, up from 517.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chesapeake Energy Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 100 Increased: 88 New Position: 57.

Equity research analysts at Societe Generale’s equities division increased Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock from a Hold to Buy on Thursday, 20 December.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 7.79% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for 8.89 million shares. Cmt Asset Management Ltd owns 13,000 shares or 6.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stuyvesant Capital Management has 6.11% invested in the company for 709,160 shares. The California-based Akanthos Capital Management Llc has invested 4.59% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 8.51 million shares.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CHK’s profit will be $184.01M for 3.37 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.21 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 143.96 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

