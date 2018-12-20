Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 2 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded the shares of SQM in report on Monday, December 3 to “Buy” rating. See Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) latest ratings:

03/12/2018 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $51 Initiates Coverage On

Hamel Associates Inc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 302.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 20,175 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 26,850 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 6,675 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $37.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.76M shares traded or 68.98% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

Among 3 analysts covering BCE (NYSE:BCE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BCE had 3 analyst reports since August 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Desjardins Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Edward Jones.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $10.78 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.04 million shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 15.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 20/03/2018 – Pinera Government to Stay Out of Request to Block China SQM Bids; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Tianqi Lithium’s Baa3 ratings for downgrade; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO; 09/05/2018 – Private firm takes on Codelco for control of Chile lithium deposit; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD DELAYS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO MAY 17