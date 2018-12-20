Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 268.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 4,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,932 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $467,000, up from 1,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 11.04M shares traded or 26.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 10,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,432 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.84M, down from 147,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $336.57. About 276,735 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 118.10% or $1.24 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.40M for 36.74 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.66% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $199,662 activity.

