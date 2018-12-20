Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 8.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 292,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $135.04 million, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 864,567 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 27.76% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 7.2 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (LSTR) by 47.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 104,521 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 5.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.61 million shares or 0.67% less from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Trust has invested 0.09% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 1,544 are held by Smithfield Tru Company. Chicago Equity Limited owns 0.22% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 62,470 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Co stated it has 22,389 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement has 74,634 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 25,079 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 15,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 142,625 shares. Btim accumulated 215,044 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 105,270 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc owns 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 5,291 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 72,342 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 8,864 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Landstar System had 81 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 26 with “Hold”. The stock of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 7. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, April 6 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, March 30 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $108 target in Monday, April 30 report. As per Friday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, October 5 report.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2018 – Investorplace.com” on June 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Landstar: Lower Valuation With Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sharp drops across transportation sector – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Logistics Pair Trade: Pick Up Landstar (NASDAQ:LSTR), Dump JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 8,875 shares to 20,388 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,438 shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co Com (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Among 25 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 106 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of HOG in report on Monday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) on Thursday, April 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of HOG in report on Wednesday, April 19 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HOG in report on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 652,096 shares to 24.56M shares, valued at $246.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 221,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).